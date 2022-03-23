National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. National Vision has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

