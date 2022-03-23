The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,237,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,998. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

