Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of EQ stock remained flat at $$3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,913. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

