Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $49.67

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 880,488 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $30.63. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

