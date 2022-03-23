NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $257.39. The company had a trading volume of 397,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,935,832. The firm has a market cap of $643.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

