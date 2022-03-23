Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $105,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $545.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,969. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $571.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.91. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

