Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.89 on Wednesday, reaching $538.87. 25,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,969. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.91. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

