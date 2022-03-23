Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,940.96. 3,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,426. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,931.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,864.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,322.74 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

