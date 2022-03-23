SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 464,172 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

