Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.49

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 40647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $980.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 330,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.