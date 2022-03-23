Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $28.16. Phreesia shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 4,420 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after buying an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after buying an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

