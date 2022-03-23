Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 15,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 853,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,189 shares of company stock worth $3,973,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

