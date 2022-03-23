Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.22. 1,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 514,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get Weber alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.