United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

