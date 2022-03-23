Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.56. 22,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average of $208.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

