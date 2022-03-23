Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.72. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,147. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.70. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

