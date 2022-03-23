Brokerages Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $60.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $241.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.98 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kore Group.

Get Kore Group alerts:

KORE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,412. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.