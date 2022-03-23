Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Targa Resources worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4,687.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Targa Resources by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. 39,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.21 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

