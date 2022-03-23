$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,709. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $963.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.