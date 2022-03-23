iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 139,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,781,275 shares.The stock last traded at $269.24 and had previously closed at $271.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

