Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,410 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. 32,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

