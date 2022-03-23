Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.26.

EDR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.10. 137,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,656. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 59.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

