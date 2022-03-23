Strs Ohio Sells 6,606 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded down $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.42. 98,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,002. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

