Strs Ohio Has $30.92 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,686 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.22. 30,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.38. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $436.28. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

