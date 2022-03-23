Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New $43.80 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,802,000. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.66.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

