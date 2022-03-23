Insider Selling: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells 9,217 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($61,762.15).

Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.48), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($91,456.56).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 508.60 ($6.70). 5,871,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 525.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.61. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 610 ($8.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.43) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.03) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.71 ($8.07).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

