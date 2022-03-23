SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.98 million and $27,822.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07080549 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.49 or 1.00164479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044519 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,789 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

