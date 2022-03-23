Susquehanna Reaffirms Buy Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

NTAP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. 39,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

