Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,403.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.14 ($18.92).

VTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.59) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,015.50 ($13.37). The company had a trading volume of 299,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,022.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.