Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have commented on VTWRF shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$35.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

