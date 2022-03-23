Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

VNNVF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 10,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

