Strs Ohio Purchases 4,979 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 231.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,691. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.80 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

