Strs Ohio Has $35.02 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.80. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,930. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

