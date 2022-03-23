Strs Ohio Has $32.90 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,313 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $32,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $11.30 on Wednesday, hitting $576.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,399. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

