Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,088 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.