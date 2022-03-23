LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock worth $292,845,365 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $142.53. 121,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.63 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $395.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

