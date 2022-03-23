NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,648,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.