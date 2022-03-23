Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.17.

ADBE stock traded down $44.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.17. 207,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

