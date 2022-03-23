Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,295. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Helios Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

