Strs Ohio Sells 9,309 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Howmet Aerospace worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

