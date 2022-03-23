1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 5.6%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.97. 26,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,031,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.