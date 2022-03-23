1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 5.6%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.97. 26,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,031,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

