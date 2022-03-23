FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 10,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,147,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

FINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

