Strs Ohio Sells 2,666 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $41,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.07. The stock had a trading volume of 564,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,053. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

