Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $19.18

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $18.60. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.