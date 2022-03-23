XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 469,881 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOS by 871.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

