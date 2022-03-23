Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,327. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

