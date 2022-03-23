Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Tops $10.05 Million

Blocery (BLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blocery has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $4.30 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,827,774 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

