OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $722.82 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00012102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $722.82 million and approximately $420.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00251289 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

