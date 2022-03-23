Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

HUMA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 3,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 1,853.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

