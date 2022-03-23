UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of USER traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,087. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Research analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.